Candle march in support of women wrestlers in Patna, demand for arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Candle march in support of women wrestlers

A candle march was taken out in Patna on Saturday on the call of the Grand Alliance, demanding the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a sexual harasser of women wrestlers. Leaders of all the seven constituents of the Grand Alliance including CPIML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya participated in it.

Starting from Income Tax at 6 pm, this march went to Golambar station via Dakbungalow square. JDU National Secretary Ravindra Prasad Singh, President of JDU Media Cell Dr. Amardeep, Chhotu Singh, Nand Kishore Kushwaha, Omprakash Singh Setu and Anjum Ara were included in this. At the same time, RJD’s Uday Narayan Chowdhary and Shakti Yadav along with others were involved.

Congress Legislature Party leaders Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Madan Mohan Jha, Dr. Sameer Kumar Singh and Awadhesh Singh along with Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Rajesh Rathod and others were involved in the march. Leaders of CPI(M) and CPI(M) were also involved in this. During this, the leaders and workers of all the seven parties raised anti-centre slogans.

On this occasion, the leaders of the Grand Alliance described the incident of lathi charge on women wrestlers in New Delhi on May 28 as a brutal attack on the soul and values ​​of democracy and the constitution.

The leaders said that the demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has started gaining momentum in the whole country, but the central government is continuously ignoring it.

The allegations against the BJP MP are very serious and the BJP government is protecting them. The anti-women face of BJP has been completely exposed.

