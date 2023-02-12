Canine crews of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation are looking for the dead and wounded under the rubble in Syria

February 12, 2023, 11:25 – BLiTZ – News Rescuers and canine crews of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are working around the clock to clear rubble at the site of an earthquake in Syria. Specially trained rescue labradors are looking for living and dead people, writes RIA FAN.

“We use spotlights to illuminate the night space. The work is being carried out in close cooperation with the Syrian military,” said Leonid Filimonov, officer of the Special Canine Support Department of the Leader Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

He noted that the search and rescue dogs of the Center are also involved in the work, which can save people in trouble, both during an attack by predators and during an earthquake.

Nikolai Zhdanov, senior officer of the Pyrotechnic and Special Canine Works Department of the Leader Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, said that each of these dogs risks their lives and spends a lot of energy trying to find a person.

“Very dense blockages, many dangers. Because of the fittings, broken glass and pieces of metal, the dogs injure their paws, but they bypass everything and sniff out everything, ”he said.

Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, together with cynological crews, continue to examine the rubble and remove construction debris. The death toll in the earthquake in Syria reached 1.4 thousand people, more than 2 thousand were injured.

In Turkey, after 141 hours after the earthquake, rescuers pulled a woman and her five-year-old child from under the rubble of a destroyed building in Hatay. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

