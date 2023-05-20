Capricorn Weekly Horoscope 21st May 2023 to 27th May 2023: How will be this week, lucky colours, dates

Capricorn

career- This week, there will be special benefits in the field of career. Contacts will be made with influential people, which will also make you see negative things as positive in your work. Promotion can be found in the job. Time has become favorable for the students. Important news will be received. Unemployed will get employment opportunity. Hotel, restaurant businessmen will benefit.

personal life

You will spend great emotional moments with your lover in your personal life. You will give more importance to love and kinship than other things. Love affair is going on and if you are willing to get married then time will be with you.

family life

Family life will improve. There will be arrival of a new member in the house. The decisions taken last week for the children will prove to be very beneficial at this time. Happiness of home-land-vehicle. Good news will be received.

Lucky days – Monday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- White, Blue

Auspicious date- 22, 27

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

