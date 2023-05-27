Capricorn Weekly Horoscope 28 May 2023 to 3 June 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colours, dates

Capricorn

career

In the field of career, you can plan for long term benefits. Those highly educated youth who have given competitive exams in search of jobs, they will get auspicious results according to their hard work. Be cautious in matters of financial transactions in new business. There is a strong possibility of students getting satisfactory exam results. Important news will be received.

personal life

At this time there will be success in love relationship, there will be an opportunity to go for a place of entertainment with the partner. Unmarried people will get a proposal to get married. They will get a solution to a big problem easily in married life. There is a possibility of a new guest coming to the family.

family life

Problems in family life will be resolved, good news will be received from children’s side, auspicious work will be completed in the family, relatives and friends will support. A plan will be made to buy a new flat or plot, pending dues will be received, health will be good. The pleasure of a new vehicle at home, interest in religious work will increase.

Lucky days – Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky color – parrot color, sky blue

Auspicious date- 31, 3