Captain Harmanpreet Singh spoke on the performance of the Indian team in the FIH Pro League, said this about the new head coach Craig

Indian Men’s Hockey Team: Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh India on Saturday acknowledged that India need to create more chances to score from the circle with a focus on conceding fewer goals from the ‘touchline’ to meet the upcoming challenges including the Asian Games. India got mixed results on the European tour of FIH Pro League. Harmanpreet said, ‘We came to know about many things from the matches in Europe. We conceded a goal from the touchline and need to fix that. We also have to work on converting the chances created in ‘D’ into goals.

FIH Pro League has won four out of eight matches

On the European tour of FIH Pro League, the Indian team got four successes out of eight matches. Against Belgium, India won 5-1 after losing 1-2. Against Great Britain too, the team lost the first match 2-4, while in the second it won 4-2 in the shootout after the match ended in a 4-4 draw. The team won 3–0 and 2–1 against Argentina, while they lost 1–4 and 2–3 against the Netherlands. Captain Harmanpreet said, ‘Playing against top European teams is always a good learning experience. Now we will focus on giving our best performance against the top Asian teams in the Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games.

Harmanpreet praised the new head coach Craig

India ended their campaign in the Pro League with 30 points from 16 matches. He is currently on top of the table. Still to be compared to other teams. This was the team’s first tour under new head coach Craig Fulton. Harmanpreet said, ‘Craig is clear about his thoughts and expectations and his arrival has created a positive atmosphere in the team.’ He said about the European tour, ‘In these matches (in Europe), we were more focused on molding our game into a disciplined structure, in which the emphasis was on defending the goal by strengthening the defensive line.’

