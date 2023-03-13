A Ukrainian recruit from the 53rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who surrendered near Avdiivka said that he was sent to the front after two days of training, while in the conclusion of the medical board it was written that he was not fit for service.

“There was a repeated medical examination, and they said that with your illness, you should generally be commissioned. <…> sore back and right leg,” he said in a conversation with RIA News.

Then the man was sent back to Kharkov. The next day he came to the military enlistment office to collect his documents.

“They said, ‘No!’ In the “military man”, as I understand it, they wrote something that in 2021 I allegedly underwent some kind of training <…> all the documents were taken away and sent to the 53rd brigade,” he said.

After being assigned to the brigade, the recruit waited two weeks for uniforms, and then, together with the rest of the mobilized, he underwent two days of training, and during this time they were only twice at the training ground.

“The first day they told how to set up turnstiles, there was communication with doctors, they told something about mines <…> on the second day, they showed how to shoot from an AK-74, they let them shoot from an RPG once and throw a grenade once,” he said.

After that, the man was transferred near Avdiivka, and in early March he was taken prisoner in the area of ​​​​the village of Vodiane.

In early March, a surrendered Ukrainian militant, who had previously been trained in the UK, said that Kyiv was sending its military to the front without enough weapons.

In February, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin, Igor Kimakovsky, said that Ukrainian soldiers trained by foreign instructors were taken prisoner in the LPR.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.