Some Ukrainian prisoners who are in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) refused to be included in the exchange list. This was announced by the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Republic of Victoria Serdyukova on Wednesday, February 22

“Some of the Ukrainian servicemen turned to us with a statement about the refusal to include them in the list for an exchange with the state of Ukraine,” she wrote in Telegram channel.

The Ombudsman indicated that currently there are about 1.4 thousand Ukrainian prisoners on the territory of the republic, reports “RIA News“.

Earlier, on January 17, the commander of a tank company of the Russian Armed Forces said that cases of voluntary surrender among Ukrainian militants in the Zaporozhye direction have become more frequent. He added that the mood of the enemy “on the whole is very deplorable.”

Prior to that, on January 12, a Ukrainian radical, located in the Soledar region of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said that the Kiev leadership did not give the order to retreat and literally left the nationalists without food and water. He complained that the morale of the Ukrainian military was in decline.

On February 16, the Ministry of Defense reported that after negotiations with the territory controlled by Kyiv, 101 Russian servicemen were returned, who were in mortal danger in captivity.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to start it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.