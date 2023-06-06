Car driver absconded with couple’s bag, laptop and ATM card in Patna, withdrew 50 thousand from ATM

The car driver absconded with the bag, ATM card, laptop, seven thousand cash and other belongings of retired sister incharge of Darbhanga Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Veena Devi and her husband Shailendra Tiwari. All his clothes and other belongings were in that bag. Along with that, the miscreants also made a withdrawal of Rs 50,000 from that ATM card. In this regard, Shailendra Tiwari has lodged an FIR against three including the car driver in Rajiv Nagar police station. Police has started investigation after registering the case.

Reached Patliputra Junction from Mumbai and then coming towards Patna Junction

Retired sister incharge and her husband reached Patliputra Junction from Mumbai by Lokmanya Tilak Express. During this, a car driver made him sit in the car to take him to Patna Junction. After this, as soon as the driver of the car with the couple reached near the Mahima Mandir of Rajiv Nagar police station, he somehow got both of them off the car and fled away with their trolley bag, laptop, hand bag and other belongings.

withdraw 50 thousand from atm

Veena Devi’s Aadhaar card, all retirement papers, ATM card etc were in the bag. Meanwhile, he also got the message of withdrawal of 50 thousand rupees. From this, those people understood that only those people had withdrawn the money from their ATM card. After this the account was blocked and Rajiv Nagar police station was informed about the matter.

Driver ran away with all the luggage

Shailendra Tiwari is originally from Khagaria. Shailendra Tiwari has informed the police that two more people sat in the car as soon as they moved ahead of Patliputra station. After this, both of them took seven thousand cash, mobile phone, ATM card and other small items from those people saying that they have to show them to someone. The bags were in the trunk. As soon as they moved some distance, both of them were removed and ran away with all the belongings, mobile phone, seven thousand cash, ATM card and bag.

