Car rider father and two sons died in road accident on Bareilly-Delhi highway, returning from wedding ceremony in Patiala

Bareilly: A speeding truck hit a car near the Dhaneta toll plaza on the Bareilly-Delhi highway in Uttar Pradesh. Due to the collision of the truck, the car fell into the pit under the road. In which Paramjit Singh, a resident of Patiala, Punjab, and his two sons died. Two relatives including the wife of the deceased are injured. Where all have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. All of them were returning to Patiala from a wedding ceremony organized in Bareilly. During this, he had stopped at the toll plaza to recharge the toll. Then a speeding truck coming from behind hit the car. The happiness of marriage turned into mourning due to the news of the accident.

Amandeep Kaur, daughter of Surendra Singh, a relative of Satwant Singh Chadda, a resident of Sadar of Cantt police station area of ​​the city, was married on Sunday in a hotel located on Bareilly Junction Road. Surendra Singh’s niece Bindu, a resident of Patiala, Punjab, accompanied by her husband Paramjit Singh (45 years), sons Sarvjit Singh (14 years), Ansh Singh (12 years) and cousin Daroga Harpreet Singh, came to Bareilly by car to attend her wedding. had come All of them were returning to Patiala by car late on Monday night after the marriage ceremony was over.

Police engaged in investigation

Inspector Harpreet Singh was driving the car. He stopped to recharge FASTag before the toll plaza located in Dhaneta of Fatehganj West police station area. During this, the truck coming from behind hit the car. The car overturned in the ditch due to the collision of the truck. Car rider father Paramjit Singh, son Swarjjit Singh and second son Ansh died in this accident. While mother Bindu and relative Harpreet Singh are injured. Passengers informed the Fatehganj West police station about the accident. Police took three bodies in possession and sent them to postmortem. Along with this, the car was pulled out of the ditch with the help of a crane. Police is engaged in the investigation after the accident. Relatives of the dead also reached. They are in bad condition by crying.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

