Cardiologist Pavlichenko listed the most harmful products for the gastrointestinal tract

February 22, 2023, 10:24 am – BLiTZ – News

Candidate of Medical Sciences, nutritionist, cardiologist and executive director of the ANO Research Center “Healthy Nutrition” Svetlana Pavlichenko said that the most harmful for the gastrointestinal tract are foods rich in sugar and poor in dietary fiber. About it writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

She shared that the first place in the list of the most harmful for the digestive tract is occupied by products of deep processing. “Deeply processed foods contain refined carbohydrates. With regular use, they disrupt the normal functioning of the intestines, ”the specialist warned.

Pavlichenko clarified that sugar and sweets are also harmful for the gastrointestinal tract, the excess consumption of which upsets the balance of the intestinal microbiome. Moreover, sugar causes fatty degeneration of the liver. “The World Health Organization calls for limiting sugar intake to 25 grams per day,” she stressed.

Sugary carbonated drinks and packaged juices are also dangerous for the stomach. The nutritionist continued that red meat and its processed products are harmful to the gastrointestinal tract, as they increase the risk of the formation of malignant tumors of the intestine.

“I advise you to eat red meat no more than twice a week and always in combination with vegetables, and meat products as little as possible,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, the therapist Chirkova called the most harmful dish for the digestive system. Read more in the BLiTZ article.