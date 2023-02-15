Cardiologist Sidelnikov told how to detect coronary heart disease

February 15, 2023, 12:15 – BLiTZ – News In the case of the development of cardiovascular diseases, early diagnosis is of particular importance, which will enable doctors to understand how well the heart is working. About it writes RIAMO. Arrhythmologist, cardiologist, X-ray endovascular and cardiovascular surgeon of the SM-Clinic medical center, Ph.D. Alexander Sidelnikov.

He said that cardiovascular diseases in all countries of the world cause deaths in 31% of the total number of deaths. Among Russians, this indicator is recorded at an even higher level and amounts to 57.1%. At the same time, more than half of them occur as a result of the development of coronary heart disease (CHD).

“Among non-invasive diagnostic methods, the most common are: Holter monitoring, ultrasound of the heart (ECHO-KG), BCA ultrasound (detection of atherosclerotic plaques in the carotid arteries), daily monitoring of blood pressure, complete blood count,” journalists quote Sidelnikov’s words.

He also emphasized that the full lipid spectrum of blood is traditionally referred to these methods. The doctor noted that it is important to take this analysis strictly on an empty stomach.

The specialist also noted that the results of the studies will need to be provided to a cardiologist who will analyze them. If a patient is diagnosed with coronary artery disease, the doctor will give recommendations on appropriate treatment.

“In the presence of atherosclerotic plaques in the vessels at the initial stage, conservative treatment is possible (taking cholesterol-lowering medications and blood-thinning drugs, food restrictions, weight loss, etc.). However, in more severe cases with significant stenosis of the lumen of the artery, it is worth resorting to stenting the coronary arteries, ”he said.

The doctor also noted that to date, modern treatment methods have been developed in cardiac surgery, which make it possible to carry out operations painlessly, as well as with minimal consequences for the body.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that, according to Sidelnikov, coronary heart disease can cause myocardial infarction. The risk group includes people over 50-60 years old, as well as those who suffer from similar hereditary diseases.

