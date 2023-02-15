Cardiologist Sidelnikov told who could be at risk of coronary heart disease

February 15, 2023, 12:01 pm – BLiTZ – News Ischemic heart disease (CHD) can cause myocardial infarction. The risk group includes people over 50-60 years old, as well as those who suffer from similar hereditary diseases. About it writes RIAMO, referring to a conversation with an arrhythmologist, cardiologist, X-ray endovascular and cardiovascular surgeon of the SM-Clinic medical center, Ph.D. Alexander Sidelnikov.

He told reporters that the risk group for this disease is dominated by men over 50-55 years old and women over 60-65 years old.

“In men, the disease is more common and begins earlier than in women. Men are subject to constant stress, overwork, smoke a lot and often drink hard liquor,” the doctor explained.

At the same time, in women, the risk of developing coronary artery disease is determined by the onset of menopause. However, by the age of 65-70, the prevalence of the disease between both sexes becomes approximately equal, the cardiologist noted.

In addition, if the relatives of the first line, which are the father, mother, brother or sister, were diagnosed with coronary artery disease at the age of 40-45 years, then the person also becomes part of the risk group. In this case, he needs to undergo an examination, the purpose of which will be to exclude the family form of hypercholesterolemia.

The doctor also stressed that there are other factors in the development of the disease, which are caused by other diseases or an unhealthy lifestyle. Modifiable risk factors include high blood pressure, which puts more stress on the heart and blood vessels. The presence of diabetes mellitus also increases the risk of developing coronary artery disease. Subject to the presence of excess body weight, the risk level of the disease also increases.

“Smoking is the cause of approximately 20% of deaths from coronary artery disease, smoking causes dysfunction of the endothelium – the inner surface of the arteries of the heart, causes damage to it and ultimately accelerates the development of atherosclerosis,” the specialist noted.

He also noted that alcohol abuse can have a negative impact on the development of coronary artery disease. In addition, modifiable risks in women include the use of oral contraceptives, which increase the risk of developing arterial thrombosis. Lack of regular physical activity also negatively affects.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that Chinese doctor Wen Qibang spoke about the ideal heart rate for maximum life expectancy. To determine this indicator, the specialist studied the medical data of two million people.

