Career News: If you want to join the Air Force, NCC Air Wing will show you the way, application for cadets starts

Lucknow: There is good news for those who want to make a career in the Indian Air Force. Boys and girls have been provided the opportunity to join as cadets in 5 UP Air Squadron NCC. Registration forms will be available from 24th July and the last date for submission of forms is 31st August.

Recruitment opportunity in NCC Air Wing

Prospective students in the age group of 24 years and below can apply for enrollment as NCC cadets in the Air Wing. Applicant must have Graduation 1st year, 03 years Diploma, B.Tech from any college affiliated to Lucknow University, UPTU (Lucknow Region). Preference will be given to the students of science stream at intermediate level.

Form will be available from 24th July

Registration forms can be obtained directly from 5 (UP) Air Squadron NCC C-896/E, Mahanagar Extension, Near Old RTO Office, Lucknow from 09.00 hrs to 13.00 hrs on any working day from 24th July 2023. For more information can be contacted on telephone number 0522-4018222.

training for three years

NCC cadets are trained for three years on general and military oriented subjects. ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificates are awarded on passing the examinations held at the end of the second and third year of training respectively. The curriculum of NCC includes flying microlight aircraft, aero modelling, weapon training including small arms firing, adventure activities, personality development, social service activities etc. The deserving cadets are given opportunities to represent the country in foreign countries during youth exchange programmes.

SSB direct opportunity to C certificate

Cadets securing “A”/”B” grading in NCC “C” Certificate Examination and having minimum 50% marks (60% for Air Force) in Graduation/B.Tech can directly appear for SSB Interview without written examination Are. NCC certificate holders are given bonus marks/concessions in admission/education in many universities/colleges. Adequate importance is given to employment in State Government/Central Government.

