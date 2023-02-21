Cars of the Chinese brand VGV will appear in Russia

Car dealerships in Russia will start selling Chinese VGVs in the third quarter of 2023. This was reported on February 21 by the portal RBC.

It is planned that about 2 thousand cars will be brought to Russia. The U70 Pro and U75 Plus models will be available in the first wave, after which the sales line will be expanded.

“Starting from October 1, we will present cars of the pickup class – frame, with all-wheel drive, diesel engine. From January 1, E-class SUV models will appear – diesel, with a load-bearing body, all-wheel drive. Starting from February 2024, the LCV class will appear: minibuses and cargo. At the beginning of 2025, the SUV C class will appear, ”the press service of the Maximum company reported.

The cost of one of the models will be about 2 million rubles, the prices for other cars will depend on exchange rate differences. Sales will be carried out in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other major cities.

The day before, analysts reported a record increase in the share of Chinese trucks in the Russian market. This figure rose to 55.7%. Earlier in January, the share also approached 56%.

Also on February 20, it became known that the Chinese automaker Jetour will start work in Russia in March or April. At the first stage, the X90 and Dashing crossovers will go on sale, in the future, the X70 and X70 Plus models may appear.