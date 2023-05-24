Case filed against Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer Vijay Mishra for extortion of three crores, allegations were also made in Umesh Pal murder

Prayagraj: After the Mafia Ateeq-Ashraf murder case, the police is constantly working to clamp down on his henchmen and other close ones. There are many of these people who used to be active in other activities ranging from threatening others in the name of Atiq.

Now the police has registered an FIR against Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf’s lawyer Vijay Mishra for demanding extortion of three crore rupees. The investigation of the matter has been started. Although the lawyer has accused the police of trapping him.

Case registered in police station Atarsuia

In this case, in the report written in the Atarsuiya police station, Saeed Ahmed, a resident of Dariyabad, alleged that Vijay Mishra had borrowed ply and mica worth about 1.25 lakh rupees. On asking for its money, extortion was demanded along with threatening them.

Threatened and asked for extortion on asking for outstanding amount

Police say that according to the complaint of timber merchant Saeed Ahmed, he has a plywood shop in Muthiganj. On January 5, Vijay Mishra had borrowed ply and mica worth about 1.20 lakhs. After this, on April 17, when Shekhar, the employee of the shop called him and asked him to pay the outstanding amount, he was threatened. After this, on April 20, Vijay Mishra called him and demanded extortion of three crores in the name of Atiq Ahmed and his henchmen. He was also threatened with death for not giving the money. Police is investigating the matter.

Interrogation of businessman after recording threatening call

The important thing is that the police has interrogated the timber businessman Saeed Ahmed after the murder of Atiq-Ashraf. It is being said that after the Atiq Ashraf murder, the police had received a call recording, after which the businessman came under suspicion. In this recording, he had a conversation with Vijay Mishra about money. However, he was released after questioning.

Vijay Mishra also accused about Umesh Pal

On the other hand, the name of Vijay Mishra against whom the allegations have been leveled was also taken by Atiq’s close lawyer Khan Soulat Hanif during the police custody. It is said that Saulat had alleged that on the day of the murder, it was Vijay who informed Ashraf and Asad about Umesh Pal’s departure from the court in front of him through an internet call from his phone. However, it has not been confirmed whether this Vijay Mishra was the same lawyer or another person with the same name was involved in this.

Accused of conspiring and trapping the police

On the other hand, according to Vijay Mishra, he has no dispute with Saeed Ahmed. In January, he had ordered wood worth Rs 1.20 lakh for furniture work, out of which online payment of Rs one lakh was also made. After this, on April, Syed Ahmed’s munshi called and asked for the remaining 20 thousand rupees. Had expressed some displeasure with him on this. Later, Saeed Ahmed called and clarified that Munshi had to call another Vijay Mishra, by mistake he did so. The police listened to this call record.

Police lodged an FIR by threatening the businessman

According to Vijay Mishra, after this the police kept Saeed sitting in the police station and later released him only after writing a complaint against him. Vijay Mishra said that the police is conspiring to trap him. Even before this, on the basis of Saulat Hanif’s statement, the police had named him in the Umesh Pal murder case. Even then, through a letter from the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and the High Court to the Chief Minister, he had informed about the matter that he could be implicated in a false case. The police are now seen doing the same.

Questions raised on demanding extortion after Atiq-Ashraf murder case

On the other hand, in this whole episode, questions are also being raised on filing the report of extortion sought a month back. Threats are being said through Atiq-Ashraf, but they were murdered on April 15 itself, in such a situation threatening someone in their name and demanding extortion is also raising many questions.

