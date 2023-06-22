Case filed against film ‘Adipurush’ in Aligarh court, report sought from police station, next hearing will be on July 6

Aligarh : The Chief Judicial Magistrate in Aligarh has registered a miscellaneous case against the film Adipurush. Advocate Anoop Kaushik, a resident of Surendra Nagar area, has filed this miscellaneous case, in which Adipurush film producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, director Om Raut, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, costume designer Naniket Narve, film actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdutt Gajanan Nage, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Vatsal Seth, Siddharth Karthik, Sonal Chauhan have been made accused. The court will next hear the matter on July 6.

film made for commercial profit

Advocate Anoop Kaushik said that he strongly believes in Sanatan Dharma. He is highly influenced by the lifestyle of Lord Shri Ram. For this reason, he went to watch the movie Adipurush with his wife and daughter in the cinema hall. The film is based on the life of Shri Ram ji. But the heart was saddened to see the obscene and lewd costumes of all the characters, low-level indecent dialogues by the film unit for the purpose of commercial profit.

damage to religious sentiments

The film’s cinematography, indecent dialogues, costumes, low-level dialogues towards Lord Shri Ram, Hanuman, Laxman and Mata Sita and negative presentation contrary to their character played with the sentiments of the people who believe in and believe in Sanatan Dharma. Is. Advocate Anoop Kaushik has said that in the film Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, Mata Sita, Laxman, Lord Hanuman as well as Ravana, Meghnath, Vibhishana, Mandodari have been harmed by showing character abuses.

Violation of Articles 25, 26 and 27 of the Fundamental Rights

The producer, director, dialogue writer, artist etc. of the film have violated Article 25, 26, 27 of the fundamental right based on religious freedom of the constitution by playing with the sentiments of Indians who believe in Sanatan Dharma, which comes under criminal purview. Advocate Anoop Kaushik has demanded from the Chief Judicial Magistrate that a First Information Report should be registered by the film unit for playing with religious sentiments, publicly insulting Lord Shri Ram etc.

He told that before this Tahrir was given in the police station. But no action was taken. A complaint letter was also sent to the SSP, but there was no hearing on this also. The same Anoop Kaushik has submitted an application in the court and sought an order to file a first information report. CJM Court Aligarh has filed a case and sought a report from Mahua Kheda police station. And the next hearing on this has been fixed on July 6.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

