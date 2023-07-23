Case filed against sub-inspector and 2 constables of RPF station of Bareilly Junction, know the case

Bareilly : An FIR has been registered against the sub-inspector and two constables of the RPF station located at Bareilly Junction of Northern Railway (NR) for unnecessarily beating up a person in custody. However, this matter is one year old. However, this FIR has been registered on the orders of the court. In this, a person was accused of unnecessarily detaining, beating and extorting money.

this is the case

Sanjeev Gupta, a resident of Rajiv Colony of Subhash Nagar police station area of ​​the city, came last year on September 30, 2022 at 3 am with his brother at Bareilly Junction to pick up relatives coming from Lucknow. His brother was caught by the RPF police station. He reached the RPF police station to get his brother released. His allegation was that at that time the woman sub-inspector Chandni was in the police station. He asked the reason for arresting his brother. On this the sub-inspector told that he did not have a platform ticket to come to the junction. That’s why it’s caught.

The policemen got angry when they made a video of an illegal handcart

He told to leave his brother. Told on this that there is no certificate of coming to the junction. Due to which the challan amount of Rs.2000 was demanded. But, in the morning he did not have the money. Due to which he was going home to take money. Meanwhile, Sanjeev Gupta started making videos of carts etc. installed illegally in the circulating area of ​​the junction. On this the constables of the police station Kuldeep and Jaswinder misbehaved with him.

Along with this, caught hold of him and snatched his mobile. The policemen brought them to the police station. After this, there is also an allegation of beating. In this case, his uncle and relatives got him released on bail. After this, a petition was filed in the court against the sub-inspector and constables of the RPF station. After hearing the petition, the court ordered registration of FIR against the sub-inspector and constables of RPF police station. After this, an FIR has been registered on Sunday.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

