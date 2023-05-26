Case filed against two Hafiz and Mahant of the temple in Bulandshahr, accused of playing loud loudspeakers at religious places

Lucknow. Big news is coming out from Bulandshahr in UP. Where a case has been registered against two Hafiz and one Mahant. This action has been taken by the police on the charge of playing loud loudspeakers at religious places. According to the information, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has instructed not to play loud loudspeakers at religious places. While taking action, the government had earlier taken action to remove loudspeakers from religious places. After this again loudspeakers started playing loudly at religious places. The police have registered a case against Hafiz of two mosques and Mahant of a temple for playing loudspeakers loudly. Along with this, loudspeakers have also been removed from all the three religious places.

The police team had come out in the area to take action against loudspeakers as per the standard at religious places. When the team reached Tayori village in the evening, two PA system loudspeakers were installed at Fayyaz Masjid, contrary to the norm. Beyond that, two PA systems were found installed at the temple and the big mosque. After which the police team took down the loudspeakers and took them into custody. The police team says that by installing two loudspeakers, it was being played louder than the standard. Due to this people were having trouble.

Request to play loudspeaker at specified volume

The caretakers of the temple and the mosque were informed about the instructions by the Pollution Control Board. Even after this, the loudspeaker is being played loudly by them. In this case, a case has been registered against Hafiz Dawood resident of Masjid village Rikspuri jawan district Aligarh, Hafiz Javed resident Nadal Badayun and Gangaprasad resident village Tayori. After this action, there is an atmosphere of chaos among those who take care of other religious places. Apart from this, the police has requested the operators of all religious places to play loudspeakers in the prescribed sound.