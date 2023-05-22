Case filed in Lucknow against the person who threatened to kill Rahul Gandhi, action taken on the complaint of media coordinator

Lucknow. An FIR has been lodged at Chinhat police station in Lucknow against a person for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee media coordinator Lallan Kumar. The police gave this information on Monday. A case was registered at Chinhat police station here on Saturday (May 20) under IPC sections 504 (insult), 506 (intimidation), and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. According to the FIR, Lallan Kumar received a threat call on the evening of March 25 from a person identified as Manoj Kumar Rai of Gorakhpur.

caller threatened to shoot

Police said that further investigation of the matter is going on. Lallan Kumar had said in the FIR that Manoj Kumar Rai threatened to kill me. He also hurled casteist abuses and said that he would shoot us Dalits. He had also threatened to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The man has given threat calls in the past as well. Lalan Kumar is also the coordinator of the media and communication department of the State Congress. It is alleged that the caller has also threatened to shoot him. According to the convenor of the media and communication department, the caller Manoj Kumar Rai has given similar threats to him over the phone several times in the past.

Complaint was given in Chinhat police station on March 25

Lalan Kumar, a member of the All India Congress Committee, had given a complaint on March 25 at the Chinhat police station. Also alleged that the Lucknow Police was accused of not registering a case in the case of threatening to kill leader Rahul Gandhi. Lalan Kumar complained about this through a tweet on Thursday to Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shirdkar. from.