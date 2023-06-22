Case of reservation of OBC and EBC in Bihar Municipal Elections, a division bench of two judges of Patna High Court will hear

Patna. The case related to reservation given to OBC, EBC in Bihar’s municipal elections will now be heard by a division bench of two judges of Patna High Court. On Thursday, a single bench of Justice Rajiv Roy, while hearing the petition filed in this regard, ordered to send it to a two-judge bench.

Significantly, the report given by the dedicated commission to the state government was challenged in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had ordered to place this issue before the High Court. After this, a petition was filed in the High Court and challenged. Justice Satyavrat Verma’s single bench was hearing the petition. During this, raising questions on the petition filed by the State Election Commission, it was said that the matter should be heard by a two-judge bench. He requested to send this case before the Bench. The court had ordered to take a decision in this matter after the summer vacation.

Explain that the Patna High Court had ordered to open the reserved seats for all, terming the reservation given to OBC, EBC in the municipal elections as illegal. Following the order of the High Court, the State Election Commission postponed the municipal elections. The election of the municipal body was to be held in two phases, the first phase was to be held on October 10 and the second phase was to be held on October 20. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission filed a review petition in the High Court but later withdrew the petition.

On behalf of the applicants, the court was told that the decision of the Supreme Court is being ignored in the municipal elections. Backward castes are not being given reservation in municipal elections, while the Supreme Court has ordered elections to be held only after taking a decision on setting up a dedicated commission to give reservation to backward castes. The state government has decided to conduct elections without giving reservation to the backward castes.

On the other hand, keeping the state government’s side, the court was told that at the time of Panchayat elections, data collection of backward castes was done to give the benefit of reservation to backward castes. On the basis of the same data, a decision has been taken to hold elections to the municipal bodies. .