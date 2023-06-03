Case on 15 including SP MLA of Sardhana Atul Pradhan for obstructing the work of Meerut police, complaint till speaker

Lucknow. Meerut police have registered a case against Sardhana’s Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan and 15 others for preventing the police from performing official duty at Baghpat Kotwali after they were stopped from going to Saharanpur. The case was registered on 30 May but it came to light on 2 June. MLA Atul Pradhan has accused the police of misbehaving and assaulting him. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has been informed about the matter. Pradhan said that he would also file a complaint against the misbehavior of the police. The MLA also staged a dharna on the road. He was brought to the Meerut police line by the police and then released.

SP denied misbehavior with MLA

Baghpat SP Arpit Vijayvargiya said in this matter that a case was registered against Atul Pradhan and 15 others under IPC section 353 (obstructing a public servant from discharge of official duty). Pradhan was stopped at Mavikala village I went. They were told that they were not allowed to go to Saharanpur, but they broke through the barrier and later stopped near Sisana village in Muzaffarnagar district. The SP denied the allegations leveled by the MLA on the police. The SP said that the police did not misbehave with the MLA.

Controversy started from Samrat Mihirbhoj Gaurav Yatra

It may be noted that on May 29, the members and leaders of the Gujjar community took out Samrat Mihirbhoj Gaurav Yatra in Nakur area of ​​Saharanpur in violation of prohibition. The visit sparked a controversy following protests from the Thakur community, who accused the Gurjars of distorting history and claimed that Emperor Mihirbhoj was a Rajput king. Police sealed the border of Saharanpur adjacent to Muzaffarnagar to prevent the entry of Gujjar and Thakur leaders who were going to join the rally and protest.