Case was filed against 63 BJP workers, why not the state president, Samrat Chaudhary’s scathing attack on the government

Patna. Politics in Bihar is at its peak regarding the lathicharge on BJP leaders and workers on Thursday during the assembly march. Patna district administration has registered an FIR against 63 BJP leaders who marched to the assembly. Many MPs, MLAs and activists are included in the FIR, but the names of State President Samrat Chaudhary and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha are not included. Although the police talked about adding more names to the investigation, but on this step of the police, Bihar BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary has said that Nitish and Tejashwi’s government is scared of BJP and is in panic. He said that it was because of the fear of BJP that the government had filed cases against 63 people, but it did not have the courage to file a case against the BJP state president.

Every drop of blood is ready for movement

In fact, the BJP is protesting against the lathicharge across the state today. Samrat Chaudhary, who reached the BJP state office to join the protest, strongly attacked the government of the Grand Alliance. Samrat said that Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are scared of BJP. The government filed a case against 63 BJP leaders regarding lathicharge, but could not file a case against them due to fear. He said that every drop of his blood is ready for the movement. Whatever the government has to do, the BJP is not going to be afraid. He said that the Chief Minister was monitoring the lathicharge from the CM House. Lathis were showered on the heads of BJP leaders. Nitish has got Vijay Singh murdered. Vijay Singh did not come to perform bhajan kirtan, he died due to lathicharge. Samrat Chowdhary said that BJP is not going to leave this issue. The BJP will take this movement up to the Panchayat level. He said that the rule of law is established wherever the BJP is in power, if the BJP government is formed in Bihar, then the goons will be wiped out in 24 hours and all the criminals will leave Bihar.

BJP has resolved to remove Nitish Kumar from power

Attacking the Lalu family, Chamrat Chowdhary said that the entire family of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav is accused of the scam. By wrongly giving jobs in the railways, they got the land of the poor registered. He said that until the government does not provide 10 lakh jobs, the BJP movement will continue. On the question of teachers not participating in the march, Samrat said that teachers are government employees and they cannot join the protest even if they want to. In the NDA government, 4 lakh 70 thousand teachers were given jobs in Bihar. He said that the government should give direct jobs to STET TET pass students. On the Aguvani bridge accident, he said that there has been a tender scam in the construction of the bridge in Bihar. After the formation of the BJP government in the state, it will be investigated, no one is going to escape. Samrat said that Nitish Kumar’s memory has deteriorated. Raising questions on the turban, we have also said that we will not remove the turban until we remove him from power. BJP has resolved to remove Nitish Kumar from power.

Members of the investigation team reached Patna

Here, a four-member BJP central team has reached Patna to investigate the police lathicharge on BJP leaders and workers during the assembly march. After reaching Patna, the team members reached Dakbangla Chauraha, where they took information related to the lathicharge from the people around. The four-member team will submit its report to the party’s national president JP Nadda within two days. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das, MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Vishnu Dayal Ram and MP Sunita Duggal have been included in this inquiry committee. This four-member BJP team has reached Patna on Saturday. The four-member investigation team will also visit Kalpa village of Jehanabad, where it will meet the family members of late BJP leader Vijay Singh and inquire about the incident from them. The team has reached the place where lathicharge took place at Dakbungalow intersection in Patna and will also go to PMCH from there. MP Manoj Tiwari, who was part of the investigation team, said that he is collecting reports of everything. Feedback is being taken from the general public as well as from media people and people present there during the incident. It is not appropriate to do such work on the land of democracy.