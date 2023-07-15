Cases of lynching are increasing in Nalanda, old man died due to beating in a fight between two sides

Nalanda. In Bihar’s Nalanda, an increase has been registered in the cases of lynching. Both the police and the society are worried about this sudden trend. The anger of the people is becoming so violent that people are thrashing them till they die. The anger among the people has increased to such an extent that they thrash till the person in front dies insensibly. In the month of July itself, three such incidents have happened in the district so far, whereas in the last month also such incidents have come to the fore. The latest case is of Arjun Sarthua village under Khudaganj police station area of ​​Nalanda. Here two groups clashed in the previous dispute. People from both sides started throwing stones at each other. Lathi-sticks were also used fiercely. People from one side killed the old man by beating him with sticks and rods. After this there was an atmosphere of tension in the village. The agitators had a scuffle with the police who reached the spot. The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Chandeshwar Yadav.

Till he died, he kept raining sticks

In relation to the incident, the son-in-law of the deceased, Dwarka Yadav told that an old dispute was going on with the neighbor. There was an argument with the children of the accused. After which people from the other side came to attack with sticks and rods. They started fighting while creating obstacles. Meanwhile, his father-in-law, elderly Chandeshwar Yadav, was killed by beating him with a stick and rod. Until his father-in-law died, they kept on pelting him with sticks. The incident was reported to the local police station. When they reached the spot after getting the information about the incident, they chased away the police as well. There was an uproar for hours after this incident of lynching. They argued with the police for a long time. The police informed the incident to the preferred police officer. After this, a large number of police forces were deployed in the village. Amidst heavy tension, the police took the dead body into custody and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

Controversy increased in children’s quarrel

Hilsa DSP Krishna Murari Prasad told that there was a dispute between the children in the past. Due to this dispute, some people of the village were abusing on the street after drinking alcohol. The family of the deceased refused to abuse, then the dispute escalated and a large number of people from the other side reached and started throwing bricks and stones. Seeing the matter escalating, there was a fight between the two sides. After the execution of the incident, all the people fled. DSP Krishna Murari Prasad told that the village police reached after getting the information. The police has started investigating the incident. The relatives are alleging murder by beating, but the cause of death is not yet known. The cause of death will be clear from the post mortem report. The police is engaged in the investigation of the whole matter.

This month the woman has been beaten to death

In the month of July itself, there has been an incident of brutally thrashing a woman half-naked to death in Nalanda. The incident took place in Bhangwal Bigha village under Noorsarai police station area. Rinku Devi had gone to the house of neighbor Kiran alias Sangeeta Devi 4 days before the murder. At that time food was being cooked on the light heater in the house of the deceased Sangeeta Devi. In the meantime, Rinku Devi got severely burnt due to electrocution. Who was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment. After which she returned home after recovering. It was told that the expenses of the treatment were also borne by the deceased. After that, when Rinku Devi returned from the hospital, she demanded Rs 5,000 separately. Sangeeta Devi expressed her inability to give it.

Police is waiting for complaint

It is told that after Sangeeta Devi expressed her inability, she was called from the house and was first kicked and beaten half naked. Then he was beaten to death with sticks. The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Devi (30 years), father Mahesh Yadav, of Bhangalbigha village under Noorsarai police station area. The marriage of the deceased took place in 2013 from Karaiparasurai in Noorsarai. Has one son and two daughters. The husband works as a laborer in Bangalore. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and got the post-mortem done by taking the dead body in possession. After which the dead body has been handed over to the relatives. In this case, Noorsarai Police Station President Kunal Chandra Singh says that the written application has not been received. The matter is related to murder, but the reason will be known only after investigation.