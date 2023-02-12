Cat rescued in Turkey 110 hours after earthquake

Rescuers in Turkey pulled out of the rubble of the cat, which spent 110 hours under the rubble after the earthquake.

The animal looked outwardly healthy and was not afraid of people, but it did not immediately take water from them. The rescuers tried to calm him down and passed him to each other to pet him.

On February 12, it also became known that after the earthquake in Turkey, a man was pulled out from the rubble, who spent 149 hours there. Mustafa Sarygul, 35, found himself under the rubble of a six-story building in the Turkish province of Hatay. The operation to rescue him, in which the military and rescuers from Romania helped, took about five hours.

On the eve of February 11, it was reported that a two-month-old baby was rescued in Hatay, Turkey, who spent 128 hours under the rubble after the earthquake.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. At the same time, according to the latest data, as a result of the elements in Turkey, 29,605 people died, more than 80 thousand were injured.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths admitted that the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria would exceed 40,000.

According to Orhan Tatar, the general director of the risk reduction department of the Turkish emergency management, the earthquake had the effect of the explosion of 500 atomic bombs.

In addition, the chief coordinator of one of the largest Turkish humanitarian organizations IHH in the province of Hatay, Bilal Kaya, stated that the damage from the earthquake could significantly exceed $4 billion.

Turkey has declared national mourning until February 12.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

