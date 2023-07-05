Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal’s application to change the bench

Arrested by the Central Investigation Agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, Birbhum District President Anubrata Mandal, who is currently living as an undertrial prisoner in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, has filed a petition in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Requested to change the bench. Anubrata Mandal filed a petition to remove the case from the bench of Judge Raghubir Singh of Rouse Avenue Court. His application is that he is not getting proper justice in Raghuveer Singh’s bench.

Application made in the bench of Special CBI Judge in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court

All the cattle smuggling cases including Anubrata Mandal are being heard together in the court of Special CBI Judge Raghuveer Singh of Rouse Avenue Court. Anubrata Mandal has said in his petition that Justice Raghuveer Singh is not fair. Justice Singh has made some comments several times, which are not valid. That is why he has requested to change the bench. Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj heard this application.

Hearing will be held on July 19, instructions to ED to prepare its side

During the hearing, he wanted to know whether the ED has anything to say about this. On this, ED’s lawyer Nitesh Rana said that he wants to keep his point. For this they need some time. On this, the judge asked whether 10 days is enough for this? On this, Idi’s lawyer said that he needed some more time. On this, Anubrata Mandal’s lawyer Samprikta Ghoshal said that less time should be given. Because this matter should be heard soon. After listening to both the sides, the judge gave 14 days time to ED to give its opinion. The next hearing of the case has been fixed on July 19. Along with this, the judge has also asked the other accused involved in the cattle smuggling case to tell their opinion in the court on the matter of changing the bench.

