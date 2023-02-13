Cavalari called his opponent Piotr Romankevich a good fighter

Brazilian kickboxer Saulo Cavalari said that he considers his opponent in the upcoming fight as part of the REN TV Fight Club, Petr Romankevich, a good fighter. He spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia on February 13.

“Peter is a great fighter and the champion of Belarus, but my name is Saulo Cavalari and I flew here to Moscow and will soon go to Belarus, this is already worth something,” the athlete said.

He added that he had seen Romankevich’s fights and understood his strategy. Cavalari is confident that the fight will be great.

Meanwhile, the athlete expressed sympathy for Russia, where he arrived the day before. According to him, in the country you can compete with excellent fighters, in connection with which the Brazilian plans to hold several big fights.

The opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club will take place on February 17 in Minsk. Four fights will take place this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening will be the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari. Gadzhi Avtomat Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will also fight in the ring. Their competition will be held in the status of a rematch, since in August 2022 the athletes had already met and the fight ended with the victory of Rodriguez.

In addition to the fight between pop-MMA star Tarasov and Armenian kickboxing champion Khachatryan, Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev will meet in the fight.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the tournament live, which will begin on February 17 at 23:00 Moscow time. Undercard broadcasts will be available in public REN TV “VK Video”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

