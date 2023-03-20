Cavusoglu: Whether Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO bid before July summit depends on Stockholm

March 20 - BLiTZ. The process of Sweden's accession to NATO depends on Stockholm itself, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with A Haber TV channel. <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230320/nato-1859099158.html">writes</a> RIA News.

The diplomat said that last Friday, March 17, he held talks with a colleague from Sweden. The Scandinavian Foreign Minister expressed hope that Turkey’s ratification of the application would take place before the NATO summit in July 2023. Cavusoglu replied that Sweden would learn about Turkey’s decision from Turkey itself, and not from anyone else, as Ankara values ​​relations with Stockholm very much.

Earlier, the President of the Republic, Erdogan, said that the parliament had begun the procedure for ratifying Finland’s application. Sweden’s application has not yet been considered.

Recall that Sweden and Finland applied in May 2022. Sweden’s entry into NATO raises doubts in Hungary and Turkey, these countries have not yet given their consent, and without this entry into the North Atlantic Alliance is impossible.

The Turkish government said that in order to obtain permission from Sweden, it is necessary to refuse support for Kurdish formations, which the authorities consider terrorist, in Turkey itself, Iraq and Syria.

Finnish President Niiniste informed that the country's membership in NATO is not complete without Sweden March 19, 2023 at 15:25