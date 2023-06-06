CBI probe into Odisha train accident begins, 10-member team visits scene, death toll rises to 278

Bhubaneswar (Bipin Kumar Yadav). The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started the investigation of the gruesome train accident that took place near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha from Tuesday morning. A 10-member team has started the investigation. The cause of the accident is being investigated. On Sunday, the Railway Board had recommended the CBI to investigate the train accident in Balasore district. After the death of three more passengers injured in this accident, the total number of deaths has increased to 278.

The CBI team had reached on Monday itself.

The 10-member CBI team had reached Baleshwar on Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, after reaching Bahanaga station, the team members inspected the accident site, track, signaling room, control room etc.

CBI probing the cause of the accident

Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Shailesh Kumar Pathak had inspected the accident site on Monday. He inspected the control room, signal room and signal point. South Eastern Railway’s CPRO Aditya Kumar Chaudhary said that the CBI is probing the cause of the accident. At present, he has refused to tell anything about the investigation.

