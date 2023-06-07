CBI raids in Bengal to divert attention from Balasore train accident: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again balasore train accident Raising questions on the CBI investigation, said that why is the CBI investigating the matter? CBI investigates criminal cases. On Wednesday, at the distribution ceremony of relief funds to the victims of the train accident at Netaji Inder Stadium in the metropolis, the Chief Minister targeted the central government and alleged that efforts are being made to suppress the causes of the train accident in Odisha.

Balasore accident evidences have already been removed

Ms. Banerjee claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the horrific train accident in Balasore on June 2, but the evidence has already been removed. The Chief Minister alleged that to divert the attention of the people from the accident CBI raids in Bengal Still working. From Nagaronnayan Bhavan, the headquarters of the Urban Development Department, raids are being conducted on the municipal offices. Now will the CBI raid the toilets as well?

CBI entered into Bengal by not investigating the train accident

He alleged that instead of probing the train accident, the entire CBI team has been sent here to conduct raids in the municipalities. On the CBI’s investigation in the Balasore train accident, the Chief Minister said that the CBI team had entered 14-15 Municipal Corporations by not investigating the train accident. Has entered the city upgradation department. You cannot suppress the truth by doing all this. He further said: 103 bodies of West Bengal have been identified and 97 people are undergoing treatment. At the same time, 31 people are still missing.

Such a big train accident happened, it should not be suppressed

Mamta Banerjee said that so many people have died, the truth should come out. Such a big train accident happened, it should not be suppressed. Why this train accident happened? And who is responsible for this, it should be found out. He demanded strictest punishment for the accused of the accident. The Chief Minister said that you (BJP government) will not be able to suppress the truth.

Stir in West Bengal due to CBI raid, case is related to recruitment scam in municipalities

I want the truth to come out: Mamata Banerjee

He said that I want the truth to come out. The relatives of those injured and killed in the accident also want to know the reason for the accident. For this, the guilty should be punished severely. He said that I have visited Odisha twice in the last few days to provide help to the injured train accident victims who are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.