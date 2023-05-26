CBI told the woman officer incompetent in the shelter home case, know what the government punished

Patna. The government has punished a woman officer of the Bihar Administrative Service. On the report of the CBI, Bihar Administrative Service officer Shweta Mishra has been punished by the government with censure as well as withholding of two increments with non-cumulative effect. The General Administration Department has issued a resolution in this regard.

incompetent officer punished

Actually, Shweta Mishra was posted as District Program Officer in Kaimur. The CBI had investigated the disturbances in the shelter home. The investigation report was made available to the Social Welfare Department. The Social Welfare Department gave the charge sheet to the General Administration Department on 29 September 2020. Shweta Mishra is accused of not supervising and inspecting the short stay home. Did not discharge his official duties. Also there was an allegation of incompetence.

General Administration Department issued letter

In the light of the CBI’s investigation report related to the irregularities in the shelter home, the three-level inquiry committee had recommended departmental action. After this, an explanation was sought from the accused officer Shweta Mishra. After the reply was not satisfactory, the government imposed the punishment of censure and withholding of two increments with non-cumulative effect.