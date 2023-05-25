CBI will interrogate Sameer Wankhede for the third day today, allegation of demanding bribe of Rs 25 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the third day today former officer of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede Will inquire from Here the Bombay High Court extended the period of interim relief given to Wankhede from coercive action like arrest till June 8.

What is the allegation against Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede, former local regional director of NCB, was questioned by the CBI for five hours for the second consecutive day on Sunday. In fact, Wankhede is accused of allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Cordelia Cruz for not including the name of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drug seizure case.

CBI registers FIR against four including Sameer Wankhede

The CBI recently registered an FIR against Wankhede and four others on the NCB’s complaint for alleged conspiracy and offenses related to bribery, besides extortion. Whereas Sameer Wankhede has filed a petition against this in the Bombay High Court and requested to quash the FIR. After the hearing, the High Court gave relief to Sameer Wankhede and gave relief from arrest till May 22. Later it was extended till June 8.

Cruise drug case: Sameer Wankhede misused his position in the drug case, know what the report says

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in a drug case

Aryan Khan was arrested on 3 October 2021 after a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship. However, the Bombay High Court granted him bail after three weeks after the NCB failed to present sufficient evidence to prove the allegations leveled against Aryan. The probe agency had alleged that the NCB, Mumbai zone, had received information in October 2021 about possession and consumption of drugs by some persons on the cruise ship, following which some of its (NCB) officers had ordered the release of the accused. Conspiracy to demand bribe in lieu of.