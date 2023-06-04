CBI will investigate Balasore train accident! Railway Board recommended, 275 people died in the horrific accident

Odisha Train Accident: Railway has recommended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Balasore train accident. So far 275 passengers have died in the accident. At the same time, after the accident, the Railway Board has recommended a CBI inquiry into the incident. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav gave this information while talking to the media in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening. Significantly, 275 people have died in the accident and more than 1000 people have been injured.

better treatment of victimsRailway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that with the help of the state government, the central government is providing better treatment to the injured patients admitted in various hospitals in Balasore, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The Railway Minister said that all possible treatment is being provided to the victims. Along with this, every facility is being given to the patients in the hospitals. The team of doctors is taking care of the patients round the clock. He said that the government is trying to contact the families of the deceased.

275 people died in the accidentSignificantly, on June 2, 275 people died in a gruesome train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Although earlier the number of dead was being told as 288, but later it was revised to 275. At the same time, the number of injured has been mentioned as 1175. In fact, in the accident death case, Chief Secretary PK Jena has said that some dead bodies were counted twice. Later it was revealed, after which the number of dead has come down to 275.

The train accident that took place in Odisha's Balasore late evening on June 2 has become one of the few major rail accidents in the country. Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast and a goods train collided with each other at around 7 pm on Friday, killing several people, while hundreds were injured in the accident. It is being seen as one of the worst rail accidents in the country.