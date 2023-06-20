CBSE organizes ‘Kishor Shikhar Sammelan’ in Pune, highlights India’s chairmanship of G-20

Pune : The Central Board of Secondary Education organized a two-day ‘Kishore Shikhar Sammelan’ from June 19 to 20 in Pune, Maharashtra. The summit was organized at the Sahodaya School Complex in Pune. Its objectives were life skills, mental health, safety and well being and gender equality. This teen summit was planned during the fourth and final G-20 Working Group meeting organized by the Ministry of Education in Pune. During these two days, India’s first presidency of G-20 was highlighted among the school children involved in the summit.

Public Relations Officer of CBSE, Rama Sharma said that CBSE has formulated the Student Enrichment Scheme to highlight India’s first presidency in G-20 and to enable school students to understand India’s position and momentum at the global level. He said that 200 Sahodaya school groups active across the country have been mobilized to organize awareness activities on various aspects of school education, curriculum design and assessment in the cities where the G-20 meetings are scheduled. In this awareness campaign, students from class 6th to 12th are participating in inter-school competitions, collaborative school activities and exhibitions.

CBSE chairperson discussed various topics

He said that in this summit CBSE Chairperson Nidhi Chhibber interacted with more than 500 educationists, experts and students of CBSE affiliated schools from Maharashtra. In this they also discussed teaching practice and pedagogy, capacity building and teacher training as part of implementation of NEP-200, such as Structured Assessment for Analyzing Learning (SAFAL), Holistic Progress Card, School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAF) SQAAF) etc. He said street plays, quizzes, music performances and youth parliament were organized on behalf of the teenagers on the themes of the summit, life skills, mental health, safety and gender equality.

Enriching students to think critically is essential

Outlining the objective of the Kishore Shikhar Sammelan, CBSE Chairperson Nidhi Chhibber said that it is important to enable students to think critically, innovate and become change makers. He said that such activities can inspire the students to work towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive and developed society with a human-centred approach.

Also present at the conference

Renowned theater and film personality and a renowned psychiatrist Padma Shri Dr. Mohan Agashe was the keynote speaker in this summit. Dr. Agashe said how interest and intelligence make learning easy. He also highlighted the importance of sound and images and the five senses. Besides this, the conference was attended by Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Director CBSE, Dr Pragya M Singh, Director (Evaluation) Dr Jitendra Nagpal, Diksha Kalyani, Program Director, Expression India, Savita Travis, Director, Kalyani Group of Schools, Nirmal Widen, President, Pune Sahodaya Complex, An exhibition of schools was also inaugurated in the presence of Kalyani School Principal Ramveer and Regional Officer of CBSE Pune.