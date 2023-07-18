CCL worker Ashish Banerjee’s condition critical, criminals shot him while going on duty, read this news too

Rajrappa (Ramgarh): The condition of Ashish Kumar Banerjee, a CCL employee working in the Rajrappa project, is still critical. His treatment is going on in Medanta Hospital. Let us tell you that Ashish Kumar Banerjee was shot dead by criminals near Sarna Sthal Mor, residential colony, while going for duty at around 2 pm on Sunday. Due to this he was seriously injured. The injured was referred to Sadar Hospital Ramgarh after first aid. After this, they are being treated at Medanta Hospital by the family members. According to relatives, Ashish’s operation was done at around 11 pm. The police is engaged in the investigation regarding this incident, but till now no disclosure has been made by the police in this matter.

shot while on duty

According to the information, on Monday, on the second day of the incident, police officers under the leadership of SDPO Kishore Kumar Rajak conducted raids at many places. Let us tell that Ashish Kumar Banerjee was going on duty. Meanwhile, three criminals riding on Apache bike ambushed and shot him. He has been shot in the chest and stomach. The criminals had fled thinking him dead, but Ashish somehow got up and reached home with help from a person. After this he was taken to the hospital.

panic among people

Many types of discussions are still being held in the area regarding this incident. Along with this, panic prevails among the people of this area. People say that day by day big incidents are happening in Rajarappa area. Because of this, there is an atmosphere of fear among the workers. They say that in order to work in all three shifts, they have to go to mines, washeries and clothing workshops. In such a situation, there is fear even in going for duty.

Progressive farmers took the pledge of organic farming after getting training

Ranchi: For the progressive farmers of Gola, Hazaribagh Sadar and Simdega of Ramgarh district, tours and outdoor training were organized in Ramakrishna Mission under the program of organic farming. It was organized under the aegis of OFAZ. In this, the benefits of organic farming were explained to the farmers. Farmers took the pledge of organic farming. Project Manager Rajkishore and DGM Vallabh along with others were present on the occasion.

Progressive Farmer in Divyayan

DSPMU TRL students return to Ranchi after educational tour

Ranchi: A team of students from the Department of Khortha Language of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University returned to Ranchi from Chatra after an educational tour. This educational tour was led by Dr. Vinod Kumar, Co-ordinator of TRL Faculty and Head of Department of Khortha. He told that the students visited Itkhori, Bhadrakali temple and Tamasin fall located in Chatra district and collected information on cultural, spiritual, mythological, religious and many aspects related to them. Educational tours are an important link in the development of the overall personality of the students. This gives the students a good opportunity to learn from their own and others’ experiences.

necessary for practical knowledge

In this regard, Dr. Ajay Kumar, assistant professor of the department, said that the students will get practical knowledge and academic knowledge from the educational tour, so that the students will be able to know about their local traditions and customs. He said that along with book knowledge, it is very important to send students on educational tours. Educational tours broaden the outlook of the students.

were included

In this educational tour, mainly assistant professor Sushila Kumari, research students Suchit Kumar, Ashok Puran, Rupesh Kumar, Kamlesh Kumar Mahato, Manoj Kumar Gop, Dineshwar Munda, Dinesh Kumar, Rajak Sagar Kumar, Nitesh Mahato, Vivek Kumar, Urmila Kumari, A 60-member team including Rekha Kumari, Manorama Kumari were included.

Memorandum handed over for 8 point demands

Regarding the 8-point demands of the employees of Ranchi Jawaharlal Nehru Bus Service and Ranchi Municipal Corporation, a delegation presented a memorandum to the Ranchi Municipal Commissioner and urged them to implement their legitimate demands at the earliest. The Municipal Commissioner assured that all your demands are justified and we have issued instructions to implement them strictly. Salary payment to all people through banks, fare chart in buses, women conductor in women bus and any nodal agency will take tender, it will continue to serve all old employees. The delegation included CPI’s Ajay Singh, JMM’s former metropolitan spokesperson Jeet Gupta, union leaders Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Neeraj Singh, Simran Minj.

Mahapadav of laborers at Raj Bhavan on 10th August

On 10 August 2023, a labor strike will be organized in front of the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi against the central government’s anti-labour and anti-national policies. A meeting of CITU State Office Joint Trade Unions was held to review its preparation. Leaders of AITUC, AKTU, INTUC and other central unions participated in this. Conventions were organized in four divisions till now before the Labor Mahapadav. It was decided to run state intensive public relations campaign and jointly organize Nukkad Sabha at square intersections. Mazdoor Mahapadav will be held in Ranchi and Dhanbad of Jharkhand. CITU General Secretary Vishwadev, AICC State General Secretary Shubhendu Sen, ATC District Secretary Sachidanad Mishra besides Construction Federation leader Bhubaneswar Kewat, Employees Federation’s Sunil Sah, Sanjay Paswan Prateek Kumar etc. were mainly involved in the meeting.