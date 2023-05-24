Ceiling plaster fell in Bihar’s biggest hospital PMCH, nurse doing ultrasound injured

Patna. A stampede broke out in Bihar’s biggest hospital PMCH on Wednesday when a part of the dilapidated ceiling plaster of a building fell. A major accident was averted in PMCH on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, suddenly a large rocky plaster fell from the ceiling in the ultrasound room of PMCH’s obstetrics department. A grade nurse named Julie was present in that room. The whole plaster fell on his body, due to which his head got hurt a lot.

The patient was undergoing ultrasound at the time of the incident

In relation to the incident, it is being told that nurse Julie Sharma was doing ultrasound, when a piece of plaster fell from the roof of the hospital. Due to this he got serious injury. At the same time, after the incident, there was a stampede-like situation in the hospital for some time. The room in the building where the ultrasound was being conducted is said to be dilapidated. Because of this, a piece of the roof fell and the nurse became a victim of the accident. It is being said that the room in the building where the ultrasound was being done is said to be dilapidated. Because of this, a piece of the roof fell and the nurse became a victim of the accident.

Question raised on hospital management

After the incident, other nurses have now questioned the PMCH administration. He questioned how the work would be done in a dilapidated building. The injured nurse is being treated. So far no statement has come from the hospital management in this matter. Ultrasound work is interrupted after the incident. No employee of the hospital is yet ready to tell anything regarding the matter.