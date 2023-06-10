Celebrated the 120th birthday of the world’s largest crocodile

Cassius, the world’s largest crocodile, lives at Marineland Crocodile Park on Green Island in Queensland, Australia, this week celebrated Cassius’ 120th birthday, ABC News reported. The nearly 18-foot long saltwater giant has been living in the park since 1987 and holds the title of the largest crocodile in the world according to Guinness World Records. Celebrating the milestone, Cassius’ birthday is celebrated where he is treated to chicken and tuna, his favorite food.

Was caught in Australia in 1984

Crocodile researcher Graeme Webb was told it was a big old crocodile then… crocodiles of that size are not common. He was 16 feet, 10 inches tall, with at least 6 inches of tail missing and a bit of a muzzle missing. He said Cassius was estimated to be between 30 and 80 years old when he was caught in the Finis River in Australia’s Northern Territory in 1984. Cassius was brought to Green Island in 1987.

Crocodile is 120 years old

Based on researchers’ estimates, the crocodile is about 120 years old. Scott said that Cassius still has a lot of spark in him despite his age. Scott said that in general older reptiles are quite docile and stoic. Cassius is always up for conversation. He is one of our liveliest crocs and very personable.