Celebration of faith in Devghar before Malmas, on second Monday Kanwariyas inundated, no special facility for postal bombs

Deoghar News. Today is the second Monday of Sawan. Malmas will start from tomorrow. Earlier on Monday, great enthusiasm is being seen among the Kanwariyas for offering water to Baba Baidyanath. From around 12 o’clock on Sunday late night, the queue of Kanwariyas started increasing rapidly. In view of the increasing crowd, the security system was tightened from BEd College to Shivram Jha Chowk late in the night itself. Santhal Pargana Commissioner Lalchand Dandel and Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri inspected the Kanwaria Routeline late night regarding the safety and convenience of the devotees. At the same time, SP Subhash Chandra Jat was continuously engaged in organizing the queue. In this sequence, the SP took action against seven policemen near Jalsar Park after seeing them being negligent while on duty.

The commissioner inspected the route line including Shivram Jha Chowk, Children Park Tiwari Chowk. During this, the officers on duty were instructed to control the crowd as well as remain fully active. The officials were asked to update the report from moment to moment. On the other hand, along with the team of DC officials, from Barmasia to Sarkar Bhavan, B.Ed College, Tiwari Chowk, Shivram Jha Chowk, BN Jha Path Mod Shivganga Ghat, Nehru Park became aware of the various arrangements made for the facilities of the devotees. By late Sunday night, more than one lakh Kanwariyas had reached Deoghar. Even on Sunday, Jalabhishek continued in the Baba temple till night. On Sunday also, a large number of Kanwariyas offered water to Baba Baidyanath.

Purushottam month will start from tomorrow

After hoisting the flag in Rajgir on Monday night, Purushottam month (Malmas) will start from Tuesday, which will continue till 16th August. Along with this, on Monday, on the occasion of Sankranti Tithi, Belpatra exhibition will be held in Baba Mandir and Bangla Sawan will also start.

Dak Bomb will not get special facility

The crowd of kanwariyas coming on foot from Sultanganj to offer water on Monday has started gathering in Deoghar since Sunday evening. From the evening itself, the crowd of Kanwariyas increased from Kanwariya Path to Shivganga and the queue of Kanwariyas gradually increased in the route line. Till late Sunday night, up to one lakh Kanwariyas have reached Deoghar. Even on Sunday, Jalabhishek continued in the Baba temple till night. For the second Monday, the district administration has made concrete arrangements for facilities and security for eight kilometers from Baba Mandir to Kanwariya Routeline. CRPF has been deployed in Baba temple as well as in Parvati temple. From the temple to the end of the queue, the police-administration has been alerted. No special facility will be given to postal bombs in Baba Mandir on second Monday. Dak Bam will also have to stand in the queue of ordinary Kanwaris and offer water. The facility of early Darshanam will be given on the second Monday also.

Strong management of security, everyone will be able to offer water: DC

Regarding the second Monday, Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri along with the entire team got informed about the preparations of the entire fair area including Baba Mandir, Kanwariya Path, Nehru Park, Kanwariya Routeline. DC has instructed the magistrate and police officer on duty from Sunday night itself to be fully prepared. During this, all kinds of security agencies including NDRF, medical team have also been asked to remain alert. DC said that the district administration has done better management regarding the second Monday. All the devotees standing in the queue will get an opportunity to offer water. Keep patience with the devotees, it is the top priority of the district administration to offer water to them easily. All officials and police personnel have been asked to behave with the devotees with the spirit of service, Shravani Mela will be successful with everyone’s cooperation.

Shravani fair will become the cleanest fair in the world: DC

In the Shravani fair, special focus has been laid on the cleanliness of the entire fair area along with the convenience of the Kanwariyas. DC Manjunath Bhajantri said these things. The DC said that a special cleanliness campaign is also being run vigorously in the fair area. Along with the information related to cleanliness, the devotees are also being informed about the benefits of it on the Kanwaria path. Permanent and temporary toilets, bathrooms have been arranged in the fair area to maintain cleanliness. Arrangements have been made for bio-toilets, mobile toilets and permanent toilets at various places along the Kanwariya Path as well as in the Routeline Mela area. On cleanliness, Sumit Bam of Uttar Pradesh said that very good arrangements have been made for toilets etc. There is also a good system of cleanliness. Deepak Bam, who came from Jharia, said that the cleanliness of the toilets in the fair is very good. The government is making better arrangements every year for the devotees.

Kanwariyas crowd in Deoghar