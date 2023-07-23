Censor board scissors on objectionable words in the film ‘Rocky and Rani’s love story’

Karan Johar’s directorial venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is currently in the news. The film will release next week. Meanwhile, the process of censor certificate has been completed before the exhibition. According to media reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ie Censor Board has suggested some changes in Ranveer-Alia’s upcoming film. Also, objecting to the controversial words, those words have been removed from the film.

According to media reports, a complete sentence related to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been removed from the film ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film was certified after the makers implemented changes suggested by the censors.

The film has been given the certificate on Wednesday after the changes mentioned by the censors. According to the certificate, the film is of 2 hours 48 minutes. Meanwhile, the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is slated to release on July 28. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will play the lead roles in the film. It also stars veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, actor Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.