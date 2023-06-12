Center releases tax transfer installment of Rs 1,18,280 crore to states

New Delhi, 12 June (Hindustan Times). The central government has released Rs 1,18,280 crore as the third installment of tax devolution to the states against the normal monthly transfer of Rs 59,140 crore.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday that the central government has released a total of Rs 1,18,280 crore as one more advance installment to the states in addition to the regular installment of Rs 59,140 crore due in June. This amount has been released to the states to accelerate their capital expenditure, finance expenditure related to development and welfare and provide resources for priority projects.

The total amount (in crores of rupees) released by the Ministry of Finance to the State Governments is as follows. Andhra Pradesh 4787, Arunachal Pradesh 2078, Assam 3700, Bihar 11897, Chhattisgarh 4030, Goa 457, Gujarat 4114, Haryana 1293, Himachal Pradesh 982, Jharkhand 3912, Karnataka 4314, Kerala 2277, Madhya Pradesh 9285, Maharashtra 7472, Manipur 847, Meghalaya 907, Mizoram 591, Nagaland 673, Odisha 5356, Punjab 2137, Rajasthan 7128, Sikkim 459, Tamil Nadu 4825, Telangana 2486, Tripura 837, Uttar Pradesh 21218, Uttarakhand 1322, West Bengal 8898, totaling Rs 1,18,280 crore Is.