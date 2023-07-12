Center responsible for shortage of security forces in Bengal Panchayat elections, BSF’s allegations baseless: Election Commissioner

Kolkata, Shiv Kumar Raut. West Bengal State Election Commissioner Rajeev Sinha blamed the Union Home Ministry for the lack of central security force in the panchayat elections. Also denied the allegations made by BSF regarding the list of sensitive booths. Sinha said that the central security forces were deployed in only a few more than 10 booths. The commission had demanded to send 822 companies of the central force. But we did not get that much force. Despite the order of the Calcutta High Court, the Center did not send security forces as demanded by the State Commission.

BSF rejected the allegation

In a press conference at the office on Tuesday, Rajeev Sinha said that there was sporadic disturbance in some districts of the state during the polling, but the commission took strict action in every case. On the other hand, on Saturday, the BSF had alleged that the Election Commission had not given it the list of sensitive booths. Rejecting this allegation, the State Election Commissioner said that we had told BSF the district-wise number of sensitive booths. We had also said that after talking to DM and SP, security force personnel will be deployed at every booth. If BSF did not even get the list of sensitive booths, then how did they deploy jawans at the booths?

Action taken on the basis of reports of disturbance: Election Commissioner

State Election Commissioner Rajeev Sinha Sinha said that the commission has the responsibility of conducting fair and peaceful elections in the state. All arrangements were made accordingly. Action has been taken on the basis of the report of disturbance received by the Commission on the day of polling. After examining various complaints, CCTV footage etc., it was decided to conduct re-polling at 696 booths. Re-polling also took place peacefully.

