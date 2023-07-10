Center should provide additional relief funds from PM Cares Fund to flood affected states: Kharge

New Delhi, 10 July (Hindustan Times). Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded from the Central Government that additional relief funds should be made available from the PM Cares Fund to flood-affected Himachal Pradesh and other states.

Kharge tweeted on Monday that the death of many people due to heavy rains in the states of North India is sad and painful. He has spoken to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh regarding the issue of rains and floods. There the relief work has picked up pace and every effort is being made to evacuate the people of the torrential rain affected areas to safer places, despite the inclement weather. In such a situation, the central government should also provide financial assistance to the flood affected states.

Kharge said that proper compensation would be given to the victims in Himachal and all possible help would be provided to compensate for the loss of life and property. Kharge said that he has instructed all Congress MLAs to help the affected people in their respective areas in every way. It is noteworthy that due to heavy rains in other states including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttarakhand, public life is disrupted.