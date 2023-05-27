Center vs Delhi: AAP will get ‘hand’ support on Centre’s ordinance! Congress leader KC Venugopal said this

Center vs Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is meeting many leaders, who are busy gathering support against the ordinance issued by the Center. In this episode, he has sought time from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. At the same time, there is confusion in the Congress regarding the meeting with Arvind Kejriwal. Many Congress leaders are in favor of meeting, while many leaders are talking about not meeting. In this episode, a new statement of Congress leader KC Venugopal and Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary has come to the fore.

Will decide after discussion – Venugopal: Congress leader KC Venugopal has said about the meeting with Arvind Kejriwal that a formal request has come from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the ordinance. He said that we will decide on this only after discussing with the party. He said that we will take a decision on this only after discussing with our Punjab and Delhi Congress units. However, in the meantime, he said that our broad desire is to oppose the dictatorial attitude of the Narendra Modi government.

Congress high command will decide- Anil Chowdhary: At the same time, on this issue, Delhi Pradesh Congress President Anil Chaudhary said that the Congress high command will decide whether Congress leaders will meet Kejriwal or not. Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary took a dig at Kejriwal on this occasion and said that Arvind Kejriwal should realize his mistake when he kept praising BJP when all the opposition parties were together.

Significantly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is meeting various opposition parties to garner support against the Centre’s ordinance. Arvind Kejriwal has already met Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee. He has also met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.