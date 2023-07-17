Center’s efforts freed 13.5 crore Indians from poverty in 5 years, maximum improvement in UP

New Delhi, 17 July (Hindustan Times). According to the “National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023” report released on Monday by NITI Aayog, a record 135 million people in India moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21. It said that the biggest decline in the number of poor was recorded in Uttar Pradesh.

The report released by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Berry states that the number of multidimensional poor in the country has registered a significant decline of 9.89 percentage points, from 24.85 per cent in 2015-16 to 14.96 per cent during 2019-2021. Is.

The national Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) measures deprivation across three equally weighted dimensions of health, education and standard of living, represented by 12 SDG-aligned indicators. These include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking gas, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets and bank accounts, all of which have seen significant improvements. “There has been significant improvement in all 12 parameters of the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI),” the report said.

According to the latest report, poverty in urban areas fell from 8.65 percent to 5.27 percent. In comparison, poverty in rural areas has reduced at the fastest rate from 32.59 percent to 19.28 percent. In Uttar Pradesh, 3.43 crore people were freed from multidimensional poverty, which is the biggest decline in the number of poor. The report, which provides multidimensional poverty estimates for 36 states and union territories and 707 administrative districts, shows that the sharpest reduction in the proportion of multidimensional poor has occurred in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan.

As per NITI Aayog report, the MPI value has almost halved from 0.117 to 0.066 and poverty intensity has come down from 47 per cent to 44 per cent between 2015-16 to 2019-21, thereby making India a 2030 target. It is well on its way to achieving SDG target 1.2 (the target of reducing multidimensional poverty by at least half) early. This reflects the Government’s strategic focus on ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth and eradicating poverty by 2030 and adherence to its commitment to the SDGs.