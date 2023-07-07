Central Corps landed in Panagarh Air Force for Panchayat elections, left for different districts

Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari: Several contingents of the Central Corps landed on Friday from the Air Force aircraft at Panagarh in West Burdwan district of West Bengal. It is said that the voting for the three-tier panchayat elections is going to be held in the state on the coming Saturday itself. Following the instructions of the Calcutta High Court, it was said to bring down the paramilitary force (Central Corps) to make the panchayat elections peaceful. It is worth noting that tomorrow is Panchayat elections and in such a situation, strict arrangements are being made by the Election Commission for peaceful voting. Central forces will be deployed in all the districts.

tomorrow is panchayat election

Elections are going to be held tomorrow and today, in a hurry, Panagarh central corps reached Panagarh by special air force planes. From here the jawans of these central corps were sent to different districts of West Bengal by road through various buses. In this regard, strict police security arrangements were made outside the Air Force. According to the information received from the reliable sources of the army, it has been learned that today five company (ITBI) force and two platoons of paramilitary force have landed from Leh.

Paramilitary forces sent to the election areas of different districts

Meanwhile, all the paramilitary forces have been sent to the election areas of different districts. During this, police officers like Kankasa ACP Suman Kumar Jaiswal were also present here. It is said that on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court, during a hearing again, has directed to restore the Central Corps in the state for 10 days even after the counting of votes to be held on July 11. The court has taken this decision to prevent incidents of violence after the elections.

