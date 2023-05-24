Central government ordinance controversy: Arvind Kejriwal will meet Uddhav Thackeray today, will talk to Sharad Pawar tomorrow

Delhi vs Central Government Ordinance Controversy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is busy gathering support against the central government’s ordinance on the control of services in Delhi. In this episode, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has gone to Maharashtra as part of his countrywide tour. In Maharashtra, Kejriwal will meet Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray. Arvind Kejriwal is also accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Today there will be a meeting between the two leaders: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders will meet Uddhav Thackeray at his residence today i.e. on Wednesday afternoon. On the other hand, tomorrow i.e. on Thursday, Kejriwal will meet Sharad Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Center located in front of the state administrative headquarters. Significantly, earlier Kejriwal and Mann had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of a countrywide tour.

AAP accused the central government: Here, the Aam Aadmi Party government accused the central government that it is trying to harass the honest state government of Delhi. AAP has alleged that the BJP-led central government is troubling the elected majority government by unnecessarily interfering in Delhi’s affairs. Regarding this, Kejriwal is trying to garner support in his favor by traveling countrywide. He has appealed that all the political parties of the country should unite to defeat the central government.

Doing exercises for victory in Rajya Sabha: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that it is clearly visible in Punjab, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu how the state government is being harassed through the governor. Kejriwal said that what LG is doing in Delhi is against democracy. While thanking West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, Kejriwal has said that she is supporting us in the Rajya Sabha. Significantly, if this bill falls in Rajya Sabha, then it will be a big victory of opposition unity before 2024. Will be the semi-final of