Central government will give full cooperation to strengthen health services in Uttarakhand: Sudhanshu Pant

Dehradun, 06 July (Hindustan Times). The central government will extend full cooperation to strengthen health services in Uttarakhand. Medical units under construction under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission should be expedited.

OSD of the Ministry of Medical Health and Family Welfare at the Secretariat on Thursday. Had a review meeting with the state health officials under the chairmanship of Sudhanshu Pant. During this O.S.D. Sudhanshu Pant praised the You Quote We Pay model of the Health Department for deployment of specialist doctors in remote areas of the state. He highly appreciated the work of providing highest salary to the specialist doctors to boost their morale.

He said that considering the geographical conditions of Uttarakhand, specialist doctors are working to provide necessary medical facilities to the people of the area, which is commendable.

In the meeting, Sudhanshu Pant also appreciated the benefits that more and more people of Uttarakhand are getting from Universal Health Coverage of Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme. Speed ​​up the state’s health infrastructure including critical care block, medical college and other works under construction. He directed the concerned officers to speed up the construction work of the medical units and complete the construction works by December 2023.

During this, the prevention management of corona during the corona epidemic was appreciated by Sudhanshu Pant on behalf of the health department of Uttarakhand. He said that the health department of the state has done good work in the hilly areas and plains, including corona vaccination and other management.

On this occasion, he said that government schemes related to health have to reach the last person. For this, it is necessary that the ongoing health related projects should be continuously followed and followed by the department so that the benefits of these schemes reach the last person of the state.

Dr R Rajesh Kumar Secretary Health, Rohit Meena Mission Director National Health Mission, Amandeep Kaur Additional Secretary Health, Dr Vinita Shah Director General Health, Dr Ashutosh Sayana Director Medical Education etc officers and employees were present in the meeting.