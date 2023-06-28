Central government will launch Grand Challenge to control the rising prices of tomatoes

New Delhi, 28 June (Hindustan Times). The central government has geared up to control the rising prices of tomatoes. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs will launch the ‘Tomato Grand Challenge’ for this. The Grand Challenge will invite innovative ideas to improve the production, processing and storage of tomatoes. This information was given by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

He told that the Tomato Grand Challenge will start this week. Prototype will be made after inviting innovative ideas. Then it will be carried forward. Such an experiment has already been done to control onion prices. These tomato prices are temporary and seasonal. Transport has been affected due to rain in some areas. Hence the jump in prices. Soon the situation will be under control.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to sell tomatoes at Rs 68 per kg through farm fresh outlets in the state. The government plans to reduce this price further soon. It is worth mentioning that due to heavy rains and less production in most parts of the country, the wholesale price of tomato in major mandis is Rs 60-80 and the retail price is Rs 100-120 per kg.