Central government will no longer give money for sewerage-drainage project, hearing will be held in Jharkhand High Court after one month

Jharkhand High Court heard the PIL filed regarding the sewerage-drainage project of Ranchi. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen gave time to file an affidavit within four weeks on the oral reply of the Central Government during the hearing. The next hearing of the case will be after four weeks. Earlier, advocate Prashant Pallav, on behalf of the Central Government, orally told the bench that the affidavit has been prepared, but it could not be filed due to non-availability of the officer from Delhi.

Central government used to give money for urban development in the ratio of 60:40

He told that the central government will not give any amount for the sewerage-drainage project under construction in Ranchi. Earlier, under the Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Mission scheme, the Center used to provide funds in the ratio of 60:40 for urban development. That scheme has been closed in the year 2015. Because of this, it is not possible to give funds for sewerage-drainage construction.

Utility certificate of Rs 60 crore not received

It was also told that Rs 60 crore was given under the scheme, but its utilization certificate has not been given yet. Earlier, Ranchi Municipal Corporation had told that 78 percent of the work of Zone-1 has been completed. The matter of phase-two, phase-three and phase-four is with the state government. The state government has to do that work. It is noteworthy that the applicant Arvinder Singh Deol has filed a public interest litigation.

plan at a glance

The construction work of sewerage-drainage is going on in Ranchi since 2015.

The target was to complete the project in two years, Jyoti Buildtech got the job.

Work is going on in Nai Ward of Zone-1 at a cost of 359 crores. Seeing the slow pace of work, Jyoti Buildtech was removed.

In the year 2020, the tender was again handed over to LC Infra to do the remaining work. The remaining work will be done from 219 crores.

Work is going on in ward number-one, two, three, four, five, 30, 31, 32, 33.

