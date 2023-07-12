Central government will sell cheap tomatoes in Delhi-NCR from July 14

New Delhi, July 12 (Hindustan Times). There is news of relief to the people troubled by the rising prices of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR. The central government has decided to sell tomatoes at subsidized rates in Delhi-NCR. The price of tomato in the retail market is Rs 180 to 200 per kg.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said that tomatoes will be given to consumers at reduced rates through retail outlets in the Delhi-NCR region from Friday. The central government has directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumer Federation to procure tomatoes from wholesale mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra and distribute them through major consumer centres.

According to the statement, the Department of Consumer Affairs has been directed to procure tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution to major consumption centers to curb the rising retail price of tomatoes. Government agency Nafed will purchase tomatoes from the mandis of these states. It will be distributed at subsidized prices to consumers in non-availability areas including Delhi-NCR regions.

It is noteworthy that due to heavy rains, the price of tomato has increased to Rs 200 per kg in most parts of the country. Its prices have reached Rs 150 to Rs 180 per kg in wholesale mandis.