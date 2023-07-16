Central government will sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg from today

New Delhi, 16 July (Hindustan Times). The central government says that selling tomatoes at a subsidized rate of Rs 90 per kg has improved the situation. This has brought down the wholesale prices of tomatoes. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the government is committed to provide relief to the consumers.

The ministry says that based on a re-assessment of more than 500 locations across the country, it has been decided to sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg from today. The sale through NAFED and NCCF has started from today at multiple locations in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah. It will be expanded to more cities from tomorrow based on prevailing market prices.